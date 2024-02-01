Karaoke family in mourning

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On the evening of January 21, the karaoke fraternity was plunged into deep mourning as the devastating news of the sudden passing of Debby-Ann Carr, known as Karaoke DJ Major Speed, spread rapidly. This 54-year-old powerhouse was the loving and devoted wife of Cecil Carr for 25 years, mother of Anntavia and Ancil and grandmother of Jordan, Jonte and Muzik.

Debby-Ann's journey through the karaoke world started on May 23, 2011, when she attended karaoke at Castro's, which was hosted by KDJ LarryG (Larry Gopeechand). She continued attending karaoke but first sang at Caliente in 2013. LarryG recognised her connection with the audience and invited her to train as a KDJ (karaoke DJ), following which she commenced hosting karaoke in 2013.

Venues such as Pyramid, Imperial, MoSport, Castro's, Destiny, AirLinks, Apex and Eggy's were blessed by her exceptional KDJ skills, wit and love for singers and patrons alike. She supported her fellow KDJs by sharing their advertisements and travelling far and wide to participate in their sessions. Her performances sometimes surprised audiences because of the genres she selected. Dexta Daps’s Shabba Madda Pot was one of her favourites, for which she received rave reviews and earned the name Gangsta Granny.

She developed deep relationships with the singers, patrons, fellow KDJs and management of venues and created indelible memories with them through selfies and other pictures with them. She was a vibrant, caring, fun-loving and straight-forward friend and even incorporated her karaoke friends into her own family.

Prime examples of this were the relationships she shared with LarryG and his family, D SaucyOne (Natalia Ramjohn) and De Rock (Rochelle Augustus), who celebrated her birthday with Debby-Ann’s son, Ancil, as they were birthday twins.

Debby-Ann’s dear friend Wolfie remembers her as a multi-faceted person who was warm, welcoming, comforting, non-judgemental and generous, in spite of her personal challenges. Wolfie highlighted Debby-Ann’s love for several genres of music, Christmas and Halloween and her adoption of singers and patrons as her sons, daughters, brothers and sisters.

Debby-Ann added so much to this world and impacted the people with whom she came into contact. The love that she showed to family and friends was sincere, endless and unconditional, and was returned to her in equal measure.

While she has transitioned from her earthly assignment, she has been firmly etched in the hearts of her karaoke family. Rest in perfect and eternal peace, Debby-Ann Carr, our loveable Major Speed. We will not be the same without you.

CAROL TOBY-EDWARDS

HELEN KENNEDY

Karaoke Association of TT