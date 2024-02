Inshan, reach out

Cro Cro - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Businessman Inshan Ishmael won; his point has been made and lesson taught. I appeal to the businessman to be magnanimous in reaching out to Cro Cro (Winston Rawlins). Shake hand and tell him, "It's okay, the money is not necessary."

In return, Cro Cro can guarantee Ishmael that the same will not happen again. Others will also take note.

ANNAN BOODRAM

via e-mail