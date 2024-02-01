Have a safe and festive season

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

THE MAIN festivities of the Carnival week and weekend are around the corner, bringing the entire season to a climax. Although some young people will participate in cultural and party events, many others will choose to spend time with friends and family in more sedate activities.

Overall, it is a time when young people tend to gather in groups. Whether they congregate at fetes or at camps by the seaside, safety is of critical significance. For many developmental reasons, tweens and teens often make less rational decisions when in groups of their peers. This reinforces the importance of parental guidance, supervision and conversation well ahead of any upcoming gatherings.

Older adolescents are often permitted to attend evening fetes on their own and are as such directly exposed to alcohol, vaping and other recreational drugs. Although exposure to substances is pervasive, parents are encouraged to continue having open conversations with young people about experimentation and use of any substance. All mind-altering drugs have the ability to lead to poor judgement, loss of control, inebriation, exposure to sexual violence, or even states of unconsciousness or death. These must be clearly articulated to young people.

There is a tendency of youth to consider themselves omnipotent. As a result, at times, while they understand the risks of certain behaviours, there is a belief that such outcomes will not apply to them. Through using the unfortunate but prevalent real-life stories in local and international media, parents can bring to life the reality of substance use. Alcohol, in particular, is readily available to young people. The effects of alcohol use are underestimated by young people and need to be reinforced.

Vaping has unfortunately also increased in prevalence and cultural acceptance. The many negative impacts of vaping on lung, heart and brain health have all been clearly demonstrated in research. Again, youth tend to downplay these effects and focus more on the social imagery of being “cool” or accepted.

The value of parental guidance again cannot be overstated. Take time in the coming days to have open dialogue with young people. Use the many resources online and through social media to correct the myths and misconceptions that exist surrounding vaping for teens and young adults. The practice is dangerous and should in no way be encouraged or accepted for adolescents.

Exposure to all forms of violence, including sexual violence, are stark realities of festive seasons. The combination of alcohol or other substances, frenzied emotions and youth energy often collide in physical altercations. Young people should always travel in groups and never leave any one friend alone in the company of others whom they do not know. Ever.

If emotions rise, young people need to have the presence of mind to seek safety first and contact parents, law enforcement or trusted adults as necessary. Adolescents need to feel empowered to speak up when situations are getting out of control, and only feel this confidence when they are assured by their parents that they can do so and be received without judgement. This relies on parenting approaches.

For the young people who avoid the Carnival festivities and instead choose to spend time in nature, at the beach or in youth groups, there is still the similar need to reinforce safety. Risks still exist. Every year, even apart from the party scene, young people get injured or even die while engaged in other pursuits.

Drowning and submersion injuries in young people occur primarily due to the influence of alcohol or other drugs or through reckless “showing off” due to teen bravado. Guidance and supervision remain critical. Young people of all genders require continued guidance regarding relationships, boundaries and their sexual health.

There are so many safety-related topics that are always relevant that parents can feel overwhelmed or even confused as to where to begin. Take this weekend to begin with the word safety. Personal safety, sexual safety, water safety, driving safety. Through these broad headings, parents can launch into the critical discussions which may plant the seed for better decision-making and overall future health.