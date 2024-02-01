Gypsy, Black Sage in fight for extempo glory, Myron B to defend freestyle title

Myron B won the National Freestyle Championship in 2023. He will defend his title on February 7. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

CALYPSONIANS will sharpen their linguistic tools and their verbal wit in the National Extempo and Freestyle Championship 2024.

The competition will take place on February 7 at the Savannah Grass, Kaiso House, Queen’s Park Savannah.

There will be seven finalists and the reigning champion Brain London in the Extempo finals and seven plus reigning champ Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce in the Freestyle finals.

Trinbgao Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced the finalists in a release on January 30.

The competition is expected to begin at 7.30 pm.

Here are the finalists in each category.

Extempo

Dion Diaz

Hezekiah Joseph

Joseph Vautor “Lingo” La Placeliere

Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce

Nyol Manswell

Phillip “Black Sage” Murray

Winston “Gypsy” Peters

Brian London

Freestyle

Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur

Arnold “Jaw’d” Jordan

Heavan “Snakey” Charles

Hezekiah Joseph Jumaane “Juby” Cox

Kerry John

Nyol Manswell

Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce