Gypsy, Black Sage in fight for extempo glory, Myron B to defend freestyle title
CALYPSONIANS will sharpen their linguistic tools and their verbal wit in the National Extempo and Freestyle Championship 2024.
The competition will take place on February 7 at the Savannah Grass, Kaiso House, Queen’s Park Savannah.
There will be seven finalists and the reigning champion Brain London in the Extempo finals and seven plus reigning champ Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce in the Freestyle finals.
Trinbgao Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced the finalists in a release on January 30.
The competition is expected to begin at 7.30 pm.
Here are the finalists in each category.
Extempo
Dion Diaz
Hezekiah Joseph
Joseph Vautor “Lingo” La Placeliere
Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce
Nyol Manswell
Phillip “Black Sage” Murray
Winston “Gypsy” Peters
Brian London
Freestyle
Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur
Arnold “Jaw’d” Jordan
Heavan “Snakey” Charles
Hezekiah Joseph Jumaane “Juby” Cox
Kerry John
Nyol Manswell
Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce
