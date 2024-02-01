Glass bottle ban back in effect

Bottles of alcohol found in Freeport. Photos courtesy TTPS

CABINET has again decided to ban the use of glass bottles on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

The ban will begin at 4 am on Carnival Monday and run until midnight on Carnival Tuesday.

Under the regulation, no one other than an authorised person, will be prohibited from serving or drinking from a glass bottle at a highway, street, road, bridge, square, park, or other open space other than a beach, where the public has, is given conditionally access to, or is within the vicinity of a Carnival event in a public place.

Anyone found with a glass bottle(s) will be fined $1,000 and spend up to six months in jail.

Fitzgerald Hinds, the minister of national security, first introduced the ban in 2020 as an extra security precaution during festivities.