Get to know Alex V Sterling

ALL SMILES: Alex Sterling, left, Alando Terrelonge, MP and Terri-Karelle Reid. Photo courtesy Keron Rose -

As I sit down to write this article, my mind replays the countless times I've observed the dynamic duo of Alex Sterling and Dr Terri-Karelle Reid in action.

From bustling conference halls in our beautiful Caribbean islands to the vibrant, energy-packed rooms across international waters, their synergy is unmistakable. I've had the front-row privilege of witnessing this extraordinary partnership.

Sterling has become a big part of the success of Reid, all from behind the scenes, and epitomises the role of an executive liaison – a role that you may not have heard about before.

So what is an executive liaison?

An executive liaison, as exemplified by Sterling, is a multifaceted professional who embodies adaptability, strategic foresight and a diverse skill set to seamlessly manage and anticipate the needs of their principal.

This role transcends traditional assistance, operating as a pivotal force in decision-making and the seamless execution of complex operations, ensuring that every behind-the-scenes detail contributes to the spotlight's success.

I recently sat down and interviewed Sterling, and I wanted to share five key points from that interview to allow you to learn more about him and the role of executive liaison, in case you wanted one for your team or were inspired to become one.

Versatile skillset

Sterling's journey beautifully illustrates the diverse skills needed to be a successful executive liaison. Starting from a customer service job in a call centre to mastering the details of state protocol from his time at the Governor General's Office, Sterling shows how varied experiences can equip someone to handle complex situations effectively.

His story encourages readers to embrace a wide range of skills and be ready to adapt, highlighting that being versatile is key in the ever-changing world of professional life.

Empowerment and trust

The alliance between Sterling and Reid is a beacon of empowerment and trust, hallmarks of an effective executive liaison relationship.

In this partnership, Sterling serves not merely as support but as a key decision-maker, confidently handling business operations in Reid's stead.

Their mutual respect and understanding, honed over time, underscores the power of an executive liaison's role when backed by trust.

Aspiring professionals can look to their dynamic as an exemplary blueprint, demonstrating how deep trust and empowerment can expand a leader's reach and amplify success, embodying the profound impact of a collaborative partnership rooted in shared strength and confidence.

The man behind the scenes

Sterling stands as the unseen hero behind Reid, orchestrating many details from the side with the precision and dedication that defines an executive liaison's role.

His pivotal behind-the-scenes work, whether it be meticulously co-ordinating events or navigating the complexities of logistical challenges, managing a tight calendar, liaising with all event co-ordinators, managing invoices and setting the price tags.

If this was a superhero movie, Reid would be Iron Man and Sterling would be Jarvis.

Sterling would be at events, on his laptop, handling all the client work; Reid would come offstage, take notes and still use Sterling as a sounding board for notes.

You would think Sterling would miss a beat, but he is able to be that sounding board, all the while never looking up from his screen.

High demand

The demand for professionals like Sterling in the industry is unmistakable, as seen in the myriad of inquiries and requests Reid and Sterling receive from those in search of their own executive liaison.

This trend is not just a testament to Sterling's exceptional skills but a clear call to action for the industry to acknowledge and nurture the role of executive liaisons.

Recognising these professionals as pivotal assets is crucial in navigating the complexities of today's fast-paced business environment.

Tips of the trade

Sterling's guidance for aspiring executive liaisons underscores the importance of discernment, flexibility, proactiveness and a commitment to continuous learning and adaptation.

These key attributes are not just essential skills but form the roadmap for success in this role, encouraging the next generation to embrace the diverse challenges and opportunities it presents.

This is why people are now sending their requests to Reid and Sterling, saying they need their own executive liaison.

Don’t forget that you need to create a healthy and empowering environment for your "Sterling" to thrive and build with you.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.