Ex-WI skipper Holder: Shamar Joseph inspired an entire region

West Indies' Shamar Joseph raises the ball after taking 7 wickets in his team's defeat of Australia on the 4th day of their Test match in Brisbane, on January 28, 2024. - AP

FORMER West Indies Test captain Jason Holder is in high praise of fast bowler Shamar Joseph and the West Indies team after winning the second Test match against Australia in dramatic fashion on Sunday. The victory was the first Test match won by West Indies on Australian soil in 27 years.

Holder, speaking on the Mason and Guest show in Barbados on Tuesday, said, "It was absolutely wonderful to see."

Chasing 216 to win on the fourth day of the second Test, Australia were dismissed for 207 as West Indies won by eight runs. The victory for West Indies meant the two-match series ended 1-1 and the regional team won their first match in Australia since 1997.

Joseph, who was one of seven uncapped players in the squad before the series began, grabbed 7/68 in the second innings to lead West Indies to the unlikely win. Earlier in the match, the 24-year-old injured a toe while batting but was still able to deliver for West Indies.

The other uncapped players before the series bowled off were Zachary McCaskie; wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; all rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair; as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph. Greaves, Hodge and Sinclair also made their debut during the series.

The celebration following the win was memorable, as Joseph ran down to the boundary after he took the final wicket. All his teammates ran behind him to celebrate the historic victory.

Holder is one of a few West Indies players who feature in all formats of the game consistently at the international level.

Not many people gave West Indies a chance against Australia. Holder commended the attitude of the West Indies players. "I was watching it as well, so it was really heartwarming to see. Everyone on the team from support staff, right down to the last player just rallying together, staying behind the guys and fighting. One of the things we always ask for as a public is fight and that team showed us a whole lot of fight."

He praised Joseph, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and all the players.

"I just want to congratulate Kraigg, the entire group. I have spoken to them individually but to Kraigg and the entire group and special congratulations to Shamar."

Holder said Joseph lifted the entire region.

"I think not only his performances stood out, but he inspired an entire nation (region) and I want to thank him personally for that...that spell he produced under the circumstances obviously with his toe was just remarkable. I think the sky is the limit for him and his career and I just want to wish him all the very best."

He is anticipating a return to the West Indies Test team. "No doubt, I will be looking forward to rejoining the team at some stage."

Holder was unavailable for the Test series against Australia as according to Cricket West Indies he "expressed a preference to explore T20 franchise opportunities in January."