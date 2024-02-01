Empowering pink campaign

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, centre, and Planning and Development Minister Penelope Beckles, second from right, with Team Poon members at the launch of the Pink Reign Campaign. - Roneil Walcott

THE EDITOR: I write to express my enthusiasm and support for the successful launch of the Pink Reign Campaign by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. The campaign represents a significant step forward in promoting gender equality and inclusive participation in sports and physical activity across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the minister, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, embodies a holistic and transformative approach to empowering women and girls in the realm of sports by breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes and fostering a culture of physical activity and overall wellness.

A key takeaway for me is that the Pink Reign Campaign is poised to uplift, educate and inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders. The impact of this campaign extends far beyond the sporting arena, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and advancement of our nation.

Additionally, the inaugural "You Go Girl" panel discussion on women's hormones and sports at the launch served as a testament to the campaign’s commitment to addressing vital issues at the intersection of women's health and athletic pursuits.

As a member of the national community who has built a career on the empowerment of women, I am encouraged by the ministry's dedication to fostering a future where women and girls can thrive and succeed in sports and beyond. Indeed, its campaign exemplifies the proactive and positive measures necessary to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

I commend the ministry for its efforts and look forward to witnessing the continued impact of the Pink Reign Campaign in our community and, by extension, the nation at large.

ALLYSON ROBERTS

San Fernando