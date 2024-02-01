Embrace technology to improve probate registry

THE EDITOR: By all accounts there are significant delays in obtaining a grant of representation, ie, probate or letters of administration, etc, from the probate registry. Albeit there have been improvements in obtaining the certificate of search which is now completed within one day.

I believe the solution to the backlog is technological in nature, at least to a partial degree. Perhaps there is software that can be employed to do a preliminary vetting of applications. This one action would greatly improve productivity at the registry and accentuate stakeholder satisfaction.

With the onset of artificial intelligence it may also be possible to automate many of the processes at the registry. All of these avenues must be fully explored if this is not already being done.

It is my hope that one day citizens will be able to obtain their grants within one year as obtains in other Caricom territories.

COLIN DENOON

South Oropouche