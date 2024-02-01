Debe doubles vendor shot in front children, wife beaten, robbed

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Armed assailants shot a doubles vendor in his vehicle, in front of his children, before beating his wife and robbing them at his Debe home on February 1.

Police said around 4.40 am, Deosaran Ramjewan, 37, of Ramai Trace, Debe entered his Mazda pickup accompanied by his children, aged five and two, when two gunmen approached and opened fire, hitting him in his left shoulder and abdomen. Armed with a cutlass, one of the assailants entered the home and accosted his wife, hitting her with the flat side of the tool and demanding money and jewellery. Fearful for her life, the 33-year-old woman handed over a bag containing $18,000 from sales and some jewellery. The suspects then escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Police responded and Ramjewan was taken to hospital where, as Newsday understands, he was warded in a critical but stable condition. PC Esahack of Barrackpore police is continuing enquiries.