Chutney singer Kenneth Supersad exploring legal options

Kenneth Supersad - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

CHUTNEY singer Kenneth Supersad says he is exploring legal options over last year’s Chutney Soca Monarch and the paying of prize monies. He said the first place winner got $400,000 but he got $75,000 for placing second in last year’s competition.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Supersad also expressed surprise at not being selected for the finals of this year’s competition which will be held on February 10 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Supersad said he has been a regular in the Chutney Soca Monarch for many years and feels he was being treated unfairly this year.

“The first prize was $400,000 and I came second and only got $75,000. That is a very big gap,” he said. Media reports on last year’s competition said the first place winner got $400,000, second place, $75,000, and third place, $50,000.

He said he compared the prize structure of other competitions including the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s (TUCO) Calypso Monarch competition. Several posts on social media also raised questions about last year’s competition.

Supersad called on the media to ask promoter Southex’s George Singh about what he (Supersad) claimed was a wide disparity between the prize monies for first and second place. Southex Event Management Company, led by Singh, is the organiser of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

“Last year I placed second, I put out over $150,000 towards my stage presentation and I only got $75,000. I am still in debt, I still have to pay people for what I owing them for that presentation last year,” Supersad said.

Asked why didn’t take legal action then, Supersad said he did not think about that and it was only recently, while speaking with an attorney, that he was told to explore his legal options.

Supersad said he could not understand how he was not selected for the finals of this year’s competition, claiming his song has been positively received, and is a positive one that speaks to Trinidad and Tobago’s crime situation. He said his song calls on criminals to put down their guns and allow people to live in harmony and free from fear.

When contacted by Newsday and in response to questions raised on Superdsad’s claims, Singh told Newsday on Wednesday, “At this time, we are not able to address questions pertaining to Kenneth Supersad or any potential legal action he wishes to engage.

“We are currently reviewing several posts which have been placed on social media and which have been targeted towards the wider diaspora and our fan base at large. As such, we are awaiting our own legal advice on the issues.

“Therefore, we are unable to make any comments on the issue until a decision has been made with respect to any pending legal action.”