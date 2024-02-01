8 advance to stickfighting finals

The action was fierce at the National Stick Fighting preliminaries. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

SCORES of patrons filled the stands and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex fields on Wednesday to catch the action at the National Carnival Commission’s National Stickfighting Semifinals.

The energy in the gayelle, the arena where the fights take place, was electric as the event geared up. Although due to begin at 7 pm, the start was pushed back to 7.45 pm to allow for the arrival of dignitaries like acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert, as Dr Keith Rowley is in Washington for talks with the US government.

Stickfighting, also known as kalinda, has a rich African history that was visible to all who attended the event. The evening started with the ringmasters lighting alcohol in each corner and the centre of the ring to ward off any evil spirits. Elders in the stickfighting community showcased an old practice of placing wagers on bouts. Patrons would place cash into the centre of the ring ahead of a bout with the winner taking home the "pot." Although no money was wagered on the fights the elders fought well in their “play” bout.

There was a five-minute time limit on each bout, and the first of six bouts started with Kevin Cooper facing down the bois (stick) of Jason Alleymayne. Dancing around the gayelle, Alleymayne took a defensive stance which ultimately did not pan out, as Cooper’s first hit drew blood less than 30 seconds into the pairing. The eventful start was an apt reminder why kalinda is known as a blood sport.

Ambulances and medics were on the sidelines to ensure prompt care for the injuries coming out of the gayelle.

“It’s a sport. It’s a blood sport. Yet still when you go in, you want to come out with victory. Although it have ups and downs,” Alleymayne said. Although defeated, he still offered support to the finalists.

“All the boisman, (stickfighters) blessings.”

Other fighters took their battle down to the wire, with the resounding cracks of the bois sounding seconds before the bell ended their bouts.

Two women, Roanna Byanille and Kizzy Scipio also took to the gayelle to showcase their skills, with each landing solid hits on the other – their bout showing the art of stickfighting is not exclusive to men.

Just outside of the gayelle, members of Molombo and Mayaro drumming groups kept the rhythm for the fighters. Champion stickfighters and elders in the community, Anthony Byanille and Moses Ralph were the chantwells of the night and led the lavway (call and response) in patios and English, building an electric energy felt across the field.

“Within playing it (stickfighting) it have times you will lose and you will win. When you’re out there you need to keep your eye on your opponents, focus on your opponents. It’s a serious game, you could get lash anywhere on your body,” said defeated competitor Anthony Cooper.

With the bouts running back to back, the crowds sat at the edge of their seats as the cracks of opposing bois connecting could be heard echoing off the stands. Even shouting at the ringmasters and judges at moments when hits were exchanged in ways they thought unfair.

Calypsonian Wayne "Impulse" Modeste took to the stage at the intermission to entertain the crowds with his performance, Macco he and macco she, drawing laughter and participation from the audience.

After the intermission bouts were held to determine the last two finalists heading to Skinner Park.

Lebbeaus De Leon, a defeated stickfighter with 30 years of experience said, “Warriors don’t cry. Fight again another day.”

The action continues at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 7 where eight will compete to take home the title of 2024 stickfighting champion. The finalists are: