120 complete Spanish-language course

120 students of the Spanish course aimed at diplomats, public servants and strategic actors of Trinidad and Tobago received their certification on January 19 in NALIS. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

AFTER a two-month course from Del Rosario University in Colombia, 120 Spanish-language students have graduated.

Administered through the country's embassy in Port of Spain, the programme was an initiative for the dissemination of Colombian culture through the teaching of Spanish as a foreign language.

The closing ceremony took place at the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS), Pamella Benson AV Room in Port of Spain on January 19.

William Bush, ambassador of Colombia, highlighted the importance of this type of programme to promote the learning of Spanish in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It is great teamwork between the government institutions of both countries. From Colombia, we want to continue promoting the Spanish language so that participants can prepare for their future and thus have the work and social opportunities that modernity demands.”

The course was taught by Del Rosario University tutors Fernando Cardenas and Diana Hincapie, and targeted diplomats and public servants. It comprised 72 academic hours between October 23 and January 18.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Gwenyth-Ann Morris-Alexander thanked the embassy and the university for the course, and congratulated the students for the initiative to continue educating themselves and learning another language, because it opens the doors of job opportunities.

“This contributes to supporting the language programmes promoted by the TT government through the Ministry of Education.”

Paul Byam, director of bilateral relations at the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, thanked the embassy staff and university for partnering and delivering this course to improve Spanish-language capacity in the public service.

“In an interconnected world, language remains a catalyst for shaping and strengthening economic, political and social relationships.

"We appreciate the efforts and for ensuring the success of this initiative and for organising the ceremony to celebrate the multilingualism and cultural diversity that this course has provided us as we move towards bilingual proficiency and improve communication with our neighbours in Colombia and throughout Latin America."

Each of the students said a few words in Spanish, including their goals for the year 2024 and who is the most important person in their life. The students also gave two musical performances in Spanish, combining pan and cuatro.