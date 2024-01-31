WI has to think like champions

Guyanese cricketer Shamar Joseph - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Test cricket is alive and well. West Indies is awake and kicking. Tears of joy Brian Lara, tears of joy.

I always had faith in the West Indies. We turned up the heat just like the good old days. Say what you want, we drew a series against Australia in Australia. The cricketers deserve credit, so praise them when they get it right. Nobody gave them a prayer, except me. Everybody else wrote them off.

What a player Shamar Joseph is. We’ve found a Guyanese diamond; out-of-this-world performance with bat and ball.

The WI needs more Test matches. You could see the Australians’ faces after the match, they were stunned. I suggest former players and commentators start calling the West Indies Third World, weak, pathetic and hopeless a lot more often because that seems to be the magic charm.

The West Indies has enough talented players hiding in these islands wanting the opportunity to represent their country. Cricket runs in our veins; we’ve got to believe that we can put any opposition to the sword. Because that has been the problem, our mentality. We have to think like champions to play like champions.

Desmond Haynes deserves a pat on the back. He now reserves the right to bawl and scream "I told you so." Same for the rest of Andrew Coley’s coaching staff. The WI must build on this.

"Big-up" the U19 boys as well. Like I said, WI always turns up against England.

The WI now goes on to the ODIs and T20s and it's about time we win a series against this lot Down Under. We can beat the world ODI champions, and we’ve got enough firepower in the T20 locker to blow them sky high.

Rally ’round the West Indies today, tomorrow, next week...forever!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas