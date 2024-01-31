Trinidad and Tobago lose World hockey5s quarters, play Kenya for 7th

Trinidad and Tobago's Tariq Marcano, right, in action against Australia in the Hockey 5s World Cup group stage in Oman. -

Trinidad and Tobago conclude their FIH Hockey5s World Cup campaign in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday in the seventh-place playoff against Kenya from 5.50am (TT time).

This comes after the TT lost their quarter-final tie against Malaysia 5-4 early on Tuesday morning, and then went down to Egypt 8-5 in the fifth-eighth-place playoff later on.

In the quarters, TT put on a spirited first-half performance but were outscored in the second period by a determined Malaysian outfit.

A goal each from Akim Toussaint, Mickell Pierre and Tariq Marcano in the first half saw TT enter half time 3-2 up. But TT were outplayed in the second half as Malaysia scored three past goalkeeper Malcolm Baptiste, compared to Teague Marcano’s lone field goal.

In the end, Malaysia advanced to the semis.

Against Egypt, Hossameldin Ragab put sent them 2-0 up as he converted a challenge goal and field goal in the fifth and sixth minutes respectively.

TT responded strongly as Akil Toussaint and Teague Marcano fired back with a goal each in the sixth and 11th minutes. However, Mohamed Edris restored a one-goal lead for Egypt in the 15th minute, which took both teams into half time at 3-2.

Into the second period, Ragab struck again in the 20th, but TT’s Tarell Singh kept them within sight as he scored a field goal in the next minute (4-3).

Mohamed regained Egypt’s two-goal lead in the 22nd and Ahmed Elganaini put them further ahead in the 25th (6-3).

Teague scored a challenge goal in the 27th but Mostafa Ragab scored soon after. In the final minute of play, Amr Sayed put the game beyond reach of TT as he scored a field goal to make it 8-5.

TT play Kenya on Wednesday in the seventh-eighth-place playoff, as Kenya also lost their fifth-eighth playoff 9-4 against India.

In their preliminary matches, TT drew with Australia 5-5, defeated Kenya 7-2 and then thumped New Zealand 11-4.