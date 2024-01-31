Tranquillity to host ITF Masters 100 tourney

Tennis player Kale Dalla Costa competes at the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament. - File photo by Roger Jacob

The Tranquillity Square Lawn Tennis Club is gearing up for its first International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters 100 event as part of its 2024 Sunshine Snacks annual tennis tournament.

The tournament takes place in a two-in-one format, with the Masters serving off from February 21-25 and the Open from February 25 – March 10. This year, the club’s management decided to elevate the veteran players with the opportunity to earn ITF points and a world ranking.

The Masters will feature four categories; men’s singles over-40, men’s doubles over-45, men’s singles over 60 and women’s singles over-35.

The open competition features five divisions; men's and women's singles and doubles open and mixed doubles open.

Both events will be played on the Tranquillity lawn tennis courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.