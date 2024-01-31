Registration is on for St James Children’s Carnival

King Noel - Coconut Man from House of Jacqui's on the go at the 17th Annual Junior Carnival Parade hosted at the grounds of St Anthony's College, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin on January 27. - File photo by Roger Jacob

ST JAMES will be a hub of activity when junior masqueraders parade along the Western Main Road for its annual Children’s Carnival Parade.

The event staged under the banner of the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) and existing members of the St James Working Council with assistance from the NCC Regional Carnival Committee takes place on February 4, from 1-6 pm.

The brainchild of the late Ken Valley and subsequently staged by the late Yvonne Mungal of the St James Working Council, the event has been a Carnival staple for many years affording the youngsters another chance to jump up, palance and ramajay with their peers, a media release said.

The parade route is from Long Circular Road (Courts) to George Cabral Street, to the music of stationary DJs along the route to the judging point at the St James Park and Amphitheatre.

Categories include best use of local materials, creativity and local themes as well as the traditional bands of the year, and junior king and queen of Carnival.

The winning band will be awarded the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy donated by the St James CIC. Last year’s winner, DMC Kids Mas, is expected to defend its title.

Registration is on at 6 Quamina Street, (between Brunton Road & Mooneram Street) from 12 pm to 6 pm.

For more info contact: 396 5962.