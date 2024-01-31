Presentation, Vishnu stay top of schools cricket league

Naparima College captain Jonathan Ramnarace is run out by Princes Town West wicketkeeper Mathew Lum Kin during the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League at Lewis Street, San Fernando, Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas and Vishnu Boys Hindu College remained in first and second place respectively after round three was held in the premiership division of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League yesterday.

Both teams made it three wins from as many matches.

Presentation College, Chaguanas posted 251/8 against St Benedict’s in 42 overs, batting first, with Fareez Ali lashing an unbeaten 133 not out off 112 balls at Chapman Park, La Romaine.

It was an impressive hitting display as he belted 12 sixes and six fours. Josh Telemaque (2/36) and Kevin Kanhai (2/46) were the pick of the bowlers for St Benedict’s College.

National youth fast bowler Alexander Chase grabbed 4/12 in nine overs for Presentation as St Benedict’s were bundled out for 85, losing by 166 runs. At El Dorado East Secondary, Vishnu crushed the home team by 368 runs.

Vishnu made the highest score of the season with a massive 410/8 batting first in the 47-over contest. Vishnu were in a spot of bother on 17/2 at one stage, before the match changed.

National youth player Andrew Rambaran, who scored 94 not out in round two, belted ten fours and seven sixes in his innings of 109 off 68 deliveries. Aidan Lakhansingh contributed 49 off 67 balls which included five fours.

It was a team effort as Zachary Madray and Nashayn Bethelmy cracked 43 and 43 not out respectively.

Bethelmy’s knock was destructive as he only faced 22 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Bowling for El Dorado, captain Jeremiah Villaroel grabbed 4/57 in ten overs and Teirek Pillai picked up 2/108 in his ten overs.

In response, El Dorado were dismissed for 42 in 9.4 overs as Bethelmy’s 5/21 in five overs and Lakhansingh’s 4/18 in 4.4 overs gave Vishnu Boys the crushing win.

Summarised Scores:

VISHNU BOYS HINDU 410/8 (47 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 109, Aidan Lakhansingh 49, Nashayn Bethelmy 43 not out, Zachary Madray 43; Jeremiah Villaroel 4/57, Teirek Pillai 2/108) vs EL DORADO EAST 42 (9.4 overs) (Zameer Ali 12; N Bethelmy 5/21, A Lakhansingh 4/18). Vishnu won by 368 runs.

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 170 (45.5 overs) (Riyaad Mohaamed 56, Aadi Ramsaran 29; Maleek Lewis 3/33, Joshua Davis 2/27, Zachary Siewah 2/35) vs FATIMA 83 (21.1 overs) (Z Siewah 21; Naeill Mohammed 3/27, Christian Rampersad 2/4, Aadian Racha 2/24). Presentation won by 87 runs.

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 251/8 (42 overs) (Fareez Ali 133 not out, Luke Ali 29; Josh Telemaque 2/36, Kevin Kanhai 2/46) vs ST BENEDICT’S 85 (31.4 overs) (Alan Suchit 20, K Kanhai 20; Alexander Chase 4/12, Ramone Sawh 3/13, T Walsh 3/34). Presentation won by 166 runs.

HILLVIEW 95 (34.5 overs) (Rajeev Ramgoolie 14; Arshad Harrilal 3/22, Khalfani Wiltshire 2/12, Josiah Nicholls 2/17) vs ST MARY’S 96/3 (17.2 overs) (Samir Saroop 28 not out). St Mary’s won by seven wickets.

NAPARIMA 245 (48.3 overs) (Stefan Katwaroo 57, Mathew Cooper 39, Oshan Gobin 38; Kallis Ali 2/20, Josiah Caramally 2/38, Jaylan Ransome 2/43) vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 144/9 (50 overs) (J Ransome 32, Camron Ramnauth 30 not out; M Cooper 6/32, Amrit Pittiman 3/21). Naparima won by 101 runs.