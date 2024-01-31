Mical Teja wins Young Kings competition

Mical Teja - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

It is Mical Teja’s season and this is proven not only by DNA’s popularity but by the capture of titles.

Teja was crowned the winner in the National Action Cultural Committee’s (NACC) Young Kings competition, which took place at the Queen's Park Savannah on January 30.

Teja, real name Mical Williams, grabbed the top spot out of 17 competitors.

Reporter Caston Cupid came second with Straight From the Heart and Dawren "Pharaoh" Greenidge came third with Ah Doh Want To Do It. Hammond "Slick" Bruce placed fourth with Trinidad Is Not A Real Place, Andre Nelson placed fifth with Trinidad is Home and Romel "Papa Mel" Lezama placed sixth with Real Talk.

It was not Teja’s first time competing. In 2023, he placed fourth in the competition with Hall of Fame.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.