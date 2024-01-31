Lost Tribe’s Feteyard: Bridging the gap between old and new mas

Fashion designer Naballah Chi shows off her midnight robber inspired outfit at Feteyard, hosted by Lost Tribe on January 26. - Photo courtesy Naballah Chi

FETEGOERS fully embraced and evoked the essence of one of the most well-known traditional Carnival characters, the midnight robber, at the Feteyard event hosted by Lost Tribe on January 26.

Oversized hats with fringed brims, flowing capes, whistles and sculptural, avante-garde (mostly black) garments were on dramatic display at the fashionable, midnight-robber themed fete.

Creative director Valmiki Maharaj told Newsday the concept of Feteyard, which is only in its second year, is to bridge the gap between the old and new mas in an experimental way.

“The party is a thought provoker. It evokes that spirit of making mas in the literal sense as people are encouraged to make and craft their looks and costumes to fit the theme. Our guests don’t just see a theme – they dress up, explore, and become the theme themselves.”

“We wanted something that brings the Lost Tribe vibe from the road to the party space and approach feteing in our characteristic unique way.”

Patrons no doubt took up the creative challenge – utilising texture, colour and even volume to create costumes that encapsulated their respective takes on the theme which in and of itself was very authentic to the midnight robber character which traditionally was always portrayed in a variety of ways.

In addition to a strong DJ lineup, the event also featured performances from College Boy Jesse, Kerwin Dubois and Mical Teja whose popular song DNA, was enthusiastically received by the crowd.

Fashion designer Naballah Chi, said the midnight robber is a powerful and very colourful character.

“So many elements that you can play with. There is a fringe for movement,” she said describing her costume.

Chi said her favourite performance was from Kerwin Dubois describing his presentation as “awesome.”

First time Feteyard attendee Stefan Sealy described his experience at the event as “amazing.” Sealey also said he loved this year’s theme.

“This was my first year in Feteyard and I think the midnight robber theme was so cool. It was real fashionable.”

“It’s a really smart way to reintroduce the culture to the young generation.”

Sealey, the designer behind Lost Tribe’s Monday wear line, Highlight Monday, said he and his friend worked on his bedazzled hat which he centred his outfit around.

“I just decided to start gemming out this hat – me and my friend Brandon. The hat was so shiny that I decided to use the hat as my focal point and the rest of my outfit, I kept it black.”

Kelsey Francis, another first time Feteyard attendee said she had a good time but while she appreciated the older soca music that was played, she wished the DJs had opted to include more of this year’s soca offerings.

“It was good. This was my first time so I actually enjoyed it a lot.

“I really loved the fact that they played a lot of really old soca which was fun. But I feel like I didn’t hear enough of the new soca.”

Francis said Mical Teja’s performance was her favourite of the night.

Feteyard was the second event held as part of Tribe’s 2024 Carnival fete lineup. Blue Range All-Inclusive will be held on February 3, Tribe Ignite on February 8 and Blue Range Cooler Fete on February 9 – and ending with Las Jam on February 17.