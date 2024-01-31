Lambeau/Lowlands win Courland Beach Soccer Cup

Lambeau/Lowlands players collect the $15,000 prize after winning the Courland Beach Soccer Cup on Sunday. -

HUNDREDS of spectators flocked to the Courland Beach Sports Arena in Black Rock over the weekend, for the inaugural Courland Beach Soccer Cup.

Fifteen teams representing the electoral districts in Tobago contested the tournament, which was hosted by the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT).

Lambeau/Lowlands celebrated the title, after three days of intense five-a-side football action, which began on Friday.

The champions edged home team Plymouth/Black Rock 2-1 in a thrilling final, to secure the $15,000 first prize.

In an intense encounter, which lasted 36 minutes, divided into three 12-minute periods, Anson Campbell's strike in the 10th minute, just inside the opposition half, swerved and beat the Plymouth/Black Rock goalkeeper to give Lambeau/Lowlands the lead.

The home team won a penalty midway into the second period and Dominic Mc Dougal converted to level the scores.

Both teams played their hearts out thereafter, but the epic moment came eight minutes into the last third. Quason Sharp was on the end of a decisive counter-attack, and his close-range shot eluded the Plymouth/Black Rock goalie.

The champions' unbeaten run to the silverware featured a 4-1 result over Scarborough/Mt Grace, where Dareon Moses netted a hat-trick. They defeated Bon Accord/Crown Point 3-1 and then Bethel/New Grange 5-2 in the semi-finals.

Plymouth/Black Rock were unblemished heading into the final with a 6-2 victory against Parlatuvier East, a 4-1 win versus Goodwood/Mt St George and a penalty kicks triumph over Roxborough/Argyle, after a 2-2 draw.

Plymouth/Black Rock received $10,000 as beaten finalists.

Roxborough/Argyle rolled over Bethel/New Grange 9-2 in the third-place match and collected $5,000.

Manager of the winning team, Curtis Moses, was delighted by his team's success, but stressed that it was a tough path to the championship.

He said, “Getting the players together and preparing them mentally and physically for a tournament of this intensity was a bit challenging, and after the semi-finals we had several injuries so we had to get ice and buckets to soak their feet."

Moses was grateful for the support of his area representative and community. “I must express gratitude to Wane Clarke, our area representative; he was very helpful throughout the process and our villagers came out in their numbers to support us."

Moses also gave his thoughts on the facility, which was constructed last year to accommodate beach soccer and volleyball for the Commonwealth Youth Games, and he had a message for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

“I rate the facility 100 per cent. The surrounding ambiance is beautiful and the playing surface is excellent. I am also urging the THA to do a primary school tournament, to get the kids interested in the sport.

“It was a good initiative, the spectators enjoyed the tournament. I hope the facility can be utilised a bit more, so we can have more players on the national team. We are looking forward to defend our title next year.”

Speaking on behalf of the co-ordinators, Camryn Bruno said, “The tournament was staged to reintroduce beach soccer as a sport in Tobago that can be supported by the appropriate facility, and the event will continue annually.”

Area representative for Plymouth/Black Rock, Niall George, said that he was overwhelmed with the amount of support the event received.

He also urged community groups to continue staying active with various sports and physical activities.

THA, Digicel, EJ Engineering and AVT General Services were the main sponsors.