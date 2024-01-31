Kenya get revenge, Trinidad and Tobago hockey men finish 8th at World Cup

TT hockey player Teague Marcano -

Trinidad and Tobago could not replicate their group stage victory over Kenya in Wednesday’s seventh-place playoff as the "Calypso Stickmen" lost 7-5 to finish eighth overall at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman.

Despite opening the scoring courtesy Teague Marcano in the second minute, Kenya’s Danstone Wabwire, Bethuel Masambu and Moses Ademba responded with three goals in the next eight minutes.

Akim Toussaint pulled two goals back for Trinidad and Tobago just before halftime to level the score at 3-3.

In the second period, Kenya showed more intent and smacked three more goals past Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Andrey Rocke via Ivan Ludiali, Masambu and Ademba, to take control of the contest 6-3.

With six minutes remaining, Toussaint and Marcano beat Kenya custodian Newton Shibachi in the 24th and 27th minutes respectively to bring TT within one goal of their rivals.

However, the comeback was not to be, as Masambu found the back of TT’s net once more in the final minute to secure seventh place.

TT’s eighth-place finish brought an end to their Hockey5s World Cup campaign.

In their earlier Pool C clash, TT beat Kenya 7-2 with three goals from Marcano, two from Mickell Pierre and one each from Jordan Vieira and Tariq Marcano.

In other preliminary matches, TT drew with Australia 5-5 and thumped New Zealand 11-4. They lost the quarter-final 5-4 to Malaysia and went down to Egypt 8-5 in the fifth-to-eight-place playoff.

A TT Hockey Board statement on Wednesday hailed the team’s performance as a “significant achievement” since they secured the title of the highest-ranked nation from the Pan American region.

In comparison, USA finished 13th while Jamaica concluded their campaign 16th.

“One standout player who left an indelible mark on the tournament was Teague Marcano. Named the Hockey5s Pan American Cup MVP and the top goal scorer, Marcano's prolific form saw him finish second in the overall goal-scoring charts with an impressive tally of 16 goals throughout the competition,” TTHB said.

The hockey team returns to Trinidad at 9.25pm on Friday.

After their final victory, Kenya captain Ludiali expressed pleasure to compete among the biggest hockey nations and was pleased to end their campaign with a win.

“I’m really happy, to be honest. Yes, of course we wanted to make it to the final too but we take the win today. The feel-good effect going home, I am really happy.”

He believes the experience competing at the top flight brought welcome experience to his teammates.

“The experience is very good and each team was competitive. The seventh-to-eighth-place match really meant a lot to us so it’s really valuable experience for us, especially because we don’t get to be (playing) at this level each and every time, so we are really grateful for the experience and will take home the lessons,” he said.

In the final on Wednesday, Netherlands captured the inaugural men’s hockey5s World Cup crown, following their female compatriots who won the women’s crown four days ago. The men defeated Malaysia 5-2 in the final while hosts Oman claimed bronze with a 3-2 win over Poland.

TT squad:

Akim Toussaint (captain/TTPS), Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper/Malvern), Malcolm Baptiste (goalkeeper/Paragon), Jordan Vieira (QPCC), Mickell Pierre (TTDF), Tariq Marcano (Malvern), Teague Marcano (Malvern), Shaquille Daniel (TTDF), Jordan Reynos (TTPS), Tarell Singh (TTDF).

Staff: Darren Cowie (coach), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Sharon De Freitas (manager), Derek Ashby (trainer/massage), Karielle De Bique (physio), Keshen Johnson (videographer).