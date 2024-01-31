Hillview, Bishop Anstey top Secondary Schools' swim meet

Hillview College swimmers with their coach and ex-Hillview teacher Sterling Manchouk. -

Hillview College and Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain were crowned overall boys and girls winners of the 2024 Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Swim Meet, which splashed off the National Aquatic Centre in Couva over the weekend.

In the competitive division, Fatima College took top honours and Holy Name Convent Port of Spain won the girls’ equivalent while Hillview and Bishop Anstey copped the non-competitive divisions.

Aiden Nixon, boys U12, was key to Hillview’s overall victory, and for his efforts, he was adjudged the meet’s top competitive male swimmer.

There was a three-way tie for overall top competitive female swimmer which saw St Joseph’s Convent PoS’ Zara Persico (U12) and Asia-Marie Pouchet (13-14) and Holy Name Convent PoS’ Zalayhar Lewis (U12) share the crown.

Nixon, 11, splashed to gold in the 50m freestyle (30.95s), backstroke (35.77s) and butterfly (33.85s), and received bronze in the 50m breaststroke (44.54s). His performances gained 33 points in his age group, which topped the individual division.

Taking overall individual second was Trinity College East’s Jeremiah Mahabir (29 pts), with Presentation College Chaguanas’ Aidan Mayers (26 pts) in third.

In the girls U12 individual, Lewis and Persico finished tied at the top on 32 pts each. Lewis earned 32 pts with two gold and two silver-medal swims. She won gold in the 50m breaststroke (38.26s) and butterfly (34.65s), and silver in the 50m freestyle (31.01s) and backstroke (35.12s) events.

Persico was golden in the 50m free (29.79s) and back (33.42s) and swam to silver in the 50m breast (41.09s) and fly (35.29s).

Claiming third on the girls’ U12 individuals was St Joseph’s Convent San Ferenando’s Kimari Antoine (21 pts).

Additionally, Pouchet (32 pts) won the girls’ 13-14 division ahead of St Joseph’s Convent PoS’ Aimee Le Blanc (21 pts) and Holy Faith Convent Couva’s Harmoni nelson (20 pts).

Pouchet topped the field by taking first place in the 50m free (29.15s) and fly (32.17s) events, and earned silver in the 50m back (33.95s) and breast (39.92s). Defeating her in the back and breast were Holy Name Convent PoS athletes Alyssa Reid (32.64s) and Le Blanc (39.70s) respectively.

Best Competitive Girls Team – Holy Name Convent PoS

Best Non-Competitive Girls Team – Bishop's High School PoS

Best Competitive Boys Team – Fatima College

Best Non-Competitive Boys Team – Hillview College

Best East School – Hillview College

Best Port of Spain School – Bishop's High School PoS

Best South School – Presentation College San Fernando

Best Central School – Presentation College Chaguanas

Most Improved School - Trinity College East

Top Competitive Female – Zara Persico/ Zalayhar Lewis/ Asia-Marie Pouchet

Top Competitive Male – Aiden Nixon

Top Three in Age Groups (Competitive)

Girls

U12 – 1. Zara Persico, 2. Zalayhar Lewis, 3. Kimari Antoine

13-14 – 1. Asia-Marie Pouchet, 2. Aimee Le Blanc, 3. Alyssa Reid

15 & over – 1. Joy Blackett, 2. Gabrielle Vickles, 3. Maidan Edwards

Boys

U12 – 1. Aiden Nixon, 2. Jeremiah Mahabir, 3. Aidan Mayers

13-14 – 1. Jaden Mills, 2. Jonathan Sombrano, 3. Aaron Colthrust

15 & over – 1. Zachary Anthony, 2. Darren Belfon, 3. Anpherne Bernard