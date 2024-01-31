Gopee-Scoon leads trade mission to Belize

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, and TTMA CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen, left, with representatives from 23 companies participating in the trade mission to Belize. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is leading a delegation from the private sector on a trade mission to Belize, from January 30-February 3.

A release from the ministry on Tuesday said the mission was organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and ExporTT – the national export facilitation organisation. The mission comprises 23 companies from the food and beverage, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, marketing, and health services sectors.

Belize is a significant trading partner for Trinidad and Tobago, ranking as its fourth top export destination within Caricom.

Over the period 2019 to 2023, Trinidad and Tobago maintained a favourable trade balance with Belize where the average annual exports for the period was approximately $126 million.

The main exports comprised non-energy products such as cigarettes, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), paper products, glass bottles and pharmaceuticals. In 2022, Trinidad and Tobago was ranked as Belize’s fifth top source for imports.

The country has a population size of approximately 400,000 people and a substantial tourism population with approximately 400,000 visitors per year. These numbers present an opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago’s exporters especially in the food and beverage sector.

This trade mission is a key project under the Export Booster Initiative, which is a strategic initiative of the government geared towards increasing the value of all non-energy exports.

The mission will include a doing business seminar, business to business meetings and site visits to businesses.

These will provide Trinidad and Tobago’s exporters with networking opportunities, a chance to share market information and the opportunity to meet with potential buyers and agents.

In addition, the minister will engage in bilateral discussions with Belize's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

A meeting will also be held with the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These discussions will seek to strengthen trading relations between both countries which will advance the export prospects for local manufacturers.