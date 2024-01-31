Gopee-Scoon leads trade mision to Belize

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, and TTMA CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen, left, with representatives from 23 companies participating in the trade mission to Belize. PHOTO COURTESY TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTRY - Min of Tr & Ind

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is leading a delegation from the private sector on a trade mission to Belize, fromJanuary 30-February 3.

A release from the ministry on Tuesday said the mission was organised by the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and ExporTT – the national export facilitation organisation. The mission comprises 23 companies from the food and beverage, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, marketing, and health services sectors.

Belize is a significant trading partner for TT, ranking as its fourth top export destination within Caricom.

Over the period 2019 to 2023, TT maintained a favourable trade balance with Belize where the average annual exports for the period was approximately $126 million.

The main exports comprised non-energy products such as cigarettes, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), paper products, glass bottles and pharmaceuticals. In 2022, TT was ranked as Belize’s fifth top source for imports.

The country has a population size of approximately 400,000 people and a substantial tourism population with approximately 400,000 visitors per year. These numbers present an opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago’s exporters especially in the food and beverage sector.

This trade nission is a key project under the Export Booster Initiative, which is a strategic initiative of the government geared towards increasing the value of all non-energy exports.

The mission will include a doing business seminar, business to business meetings and site visits to businesses.

These will provide TT’s exporters with networking opportunities, a chance to share market information and the opportunity to meet with potential buyers and agents.

In addition, the minister will engage in bilateral discussions with Belize's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

A meeting will also be held with the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These discussions will seek to strengthen trading relations between both countries which will advance the export prospects for local manufacturers.