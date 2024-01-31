Equestrian body hails 2023 top achievers

Caitlyn Whitling - Courtesy TTEA

The TT Equestrian Association (TTEA) has recognised its top performers of the 2023 season.

A TTEA statement reflected on its successful year, in which the equestrian community participated in four jumping league competitions, the Caribbean Equestrian Association's (CEA) Regional Jumping Challenge, as well as four dressage league competitions, the CEA dressage challenge, and the mini-dressage competition.

At the CEA Regional Dressage Challenge, TT’s children’s team placed second, behind winners Bermuda, and ahead of third place Cayman Islands.

Justynne Serrette-Fletcher on Cape Canaveral scored of 71.4 per cent in USDF level one test three, Caitlin Whitling on Integrity scoring 66.2 per cent in USDF training-level test three and Jaimie Serrette-Fletcher on Take Over attaining 63.8 per cent in USDF level-two test three.

TT was the only country that presented a freestyle team performing to dressage music. The team included Justynne and Jaimie Serrette-Fletcher and Amy Costelloe.

Justynne emerged as the champion child rider for both her tests, alongside her sister Jaimie. Justynne achieved the highest score across all children's tests in the Caribbean, with a 74.167 per cent freestyle score, out of 91 entries.

In the CEA Regional Jumping Challenge, Justynne and Cape Canaveral triumphed in the .95m level, earning valuable points for the year-end intermediate-level jumping league score. Justynne's performance – including one jump down for four faults and a faster clear round – secured the top spot.

TT was also featured in the CEA Regional Jumping Challenge, including Sandhya Moll on Street Dancer and Jaimie Serrette-Fletcher on L'Ouvre at the .85m level, and Hailey Ali on Spirit and Charlotte Mack on Apache at the .75m level.

The year also marked the continuation of the FEI racehorse retraining programme, under Anthony Lowry. The initiative was hailed a “resounding success” by the TTEA “with each participant achieving remarkable results and demonstrating the potential for racehorses to excel in new disciplines.”

Visiting clinicians Maria Inez Garcia and Jaime Morillo shared their expertise by hosting clinics which benefited coaches, riders and horses.

On the international stage, 2023 was a “breakthrough year” for TT riders, who gained significant exposure and experience.

Riders competed in show jumping, dressage and eventing in Wellington, Florida, Ecuador, and Colombia.

Also showing tremendous improvement while riding with Carl Hester in the UK, 23 year-old Michelle Sabga Aboud qualified for the Pan American Games on her senior horse Bocelli. However, Sabga Aboud and her coach decided not to compete owing to the stress that would have been caused by the distance of travel and Bocelli's age .

This year, Sabga Aboud is focusing on bringing Ruxton Uphoria up though the levels. At present they are regularly achieving marks in the low 70 per cent at the British Elementary level, equivalent to the USDF third-level tests.

The TTEA also recognised the year-end champions for the TTEA's jumping league. They accumulated points over four leagues and CEA regional jumping competitions.

At the intermediate level, Moll emerged champion for seniors, while Justynne claimed top spot among juniors.

At the novice level, seniors were led by Caitlyn Sebastien, with Jaimie winning the juniors' category. Elizabeth West and Hailey Ali secured the titles for seniors and juniors respectively at the maiden level, while Whitling and Cienwen Jones excelled in the beginner two and beginner one levels for seniors and juniors.

Additionally, TTEA credited its dressage league riders, who gathered points over four leagues and the CEA Regional Dressage competitions. Patrice Stollmeyer emerged victorious at the fourth senior level, while Jaimie won the second level for juniors, with Justynne as reserve.

Moll copped the first level for seniors, with Costelloe as the reserve, while Charlotte Mack claimed victory in the first level for juniors. Mia Tewarie and Andrea Leigh excelled in the training level for seniors, with Natalie Rapier and Sophie Tewarie achieving success in the 20 by 40 arena.

In the training level for juniors, Mia Vieira topped the field, with Alix Pantin as the reserve. Finally, Asha Bansee and Lillie Belle Balkisoon showcased their talent at the introductory level for seniors and juniors, with Ceinwen Jones as the reserve.

The release said, “This year's accomplishments are not only a reflection of individual dedication but also a collective effort that underscores the equestrian scene in TT.

“As we look ahead to 2024, the equestrian community is poised for even greater achievements, continuing to build on the foundation of success laid down this year.

“The synergy between local events, international exposure, and educational clinics creates a robust environment for riders to excel and for the sport to flourish in both the local and international arenas.”