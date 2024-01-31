Cricket Lovers squeak past debutants Central Girls

Team captains Pam Rampersad, left, of Central Sports and Amy Holder of Cricket Lovers take the toss, watched by umpires Richard Ramtahal and Tyabali Khan on Sunday, at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity. -

CRICKET Lovers were made to sweat by debutants Central Girls, who put on a courageous display in a narrow 12-run defeat on Sunday in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association Championship Division Tournament.

Playing at home on the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity, the youthful Central Girls, comprising mostly of players under 18, were beaten but not disgraced by the more experienced Cricket Lovers team of Arima.

The visitors won the toss and took first strike, and led by a powerful innings of an undefeated 62 by captain Amy Holder, Cricket Lovers amassed 143 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

She hit 11 boundaries off 55 balls with the next best score coming from opener Nicole George with 21.

In their run chase Central Sports got solid contributions from Amrita Ramtahal (21), Sameera Naidoo (14), and Danella Matthews (13), but just fell short closing at 131 for six when their overs ran out.

Cricket Lovers captain Holder and Giselle Gonzales grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Central Sports and claim full points in the fixture.

President of the Central Sports Richard Ramkissoon congratulated Cricket Lovers on their win, but was encouraged by the gritty display by his Central Sports team who he said showed great maturity for their young age.

And he was especially pleased that the girls were able to show what they had learned in the two intensive cricket camps run by his top men’s Premiership I club, in conjunction with Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally.

“They are all graduates of the camps conducted in 2022 and 2023 which has resulted in their participation this season in the women’s competition for which we are proud,” said Ramkissoon.

He expressed his appreciation for the contribution of Classic Tiles and its director Dr Nyrika Singh who is a mentor of the Central Sports team.

Also thanked were Fine Choice Ltd, Central Interior Design, and Tile Warehouse whose support has made it possible for the girls to realise their potential in the game.

Addressing the players, parents and sponsors before the match, MP Rambally said the effort is of great benefit to the community and creates new and exciting opportunities for the women cricketers.

Rambally described as a great success the collaboration between Central Sports and the Chaguanas West MP’s constituency office to organise the camps during the school vacation, which attracted more than 150 participants over consecutive Sunday mornings.

“The fruits of our initiative are beginning to manifest itself in the performance of the team and we intend to continue to press forward to make a difference in the lives of the young girls,” said Rambally.

He also acknowledged everyone including the coaches, parents, and volunteers for their invaluable support.