Cops arrest suspect after Indian Walk break-in

File photo -

Southern Division police arrested a 31-year-old man from Indian Walk in Moruga and recovered several stolen items after responding to a report of a house break-in on Monday.

A police report said the victim was watching TV and doing work on his computer on the ground floor of his house when, at around 3.55 am on Monday, he heard a noise coming from the top floor.

He saw a man in a black hoodie running out of the house, and discovered several bottles of alcoholwere missing, as well as jewellery from his bedroom on the top floor.

Cpl Dhuram and other police visited the scene, viewed CCTV footage and interviewed several people.

WPC Nysus and PC Harricharan also visited and gathered evidence.

The report said the officers received a tip-off and went to the intersection of Naparima Mayaro Road and Fairfield Road in Princes Town.

They stopped the driver of a silver Nissan B-14, searched the car and found a black bag containing a black hoodie, a cell phone and a gold Guess watch.

The driver, from Fort George Road in Indian Walk, was taken to the Princes Town police station pending further inquiries.

The burglary victim identified the watch as his.