CoP: Back pay to be resolved by end of February

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo by Lincoln Holder

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said all police officers should receive their back pay by the end of February.

She made this statement during a public inquiry hosted by the Parliament's National Security Joint Select Committee on January 31.

Harewood-Christopher said 49 per cent of regular police officers have received their back pay.

She estimated that 3,000 of an estimated 3,315 special reserve police officers have received theirs.

Harewood-Christopher said the police had hoped to resolve all back pay issues by the end of February.

In his budget presentation in the House last September, Finance Minister Colm Imbert promised public-sector workers would receive back pay by Christmas. The police were included in this category of workers, but the police union claimed over 3,000 officers were yet to be paid near the end of January.