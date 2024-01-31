Classes resume at Signal Hill Govt Primary

Classes have resumed at the Signal Hill Government Primary School.

The school resumed on Monday after being closed on January 18 because of a rodent infestation.

In a release, the Division of Education, Innovation and Technology said the school’s opening was possible after the successful completion of health and safety assessments and remedial actions.

The release said: “During the temporary closure, the school has undergone thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures and all necessary adjustments have been implemented to comply with the recommendations provided by the Public Health Department.”

During the closure, the Standard Five pupils were temporarily housed at the Tobago Information Technology Ltd to continue classes, while all other students were given access to asynchronous learning and educational packages.