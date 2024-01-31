Body found in Barrackpore river identified

File photo -

The body found floating in a river in Barrackpore last week has been identified.

Relatives identified the deceased as Kassie Rampersad, 49, of Chester Street in Debe.

Owing to the advanced state of decomposition, the police said the cause of death was undetermined.

However, two people were held in connection with the death. Up to Tuesday afternoon, the two were assisting detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) in San Fernando.

On January 24, the body was spotted floating in the river off the Oropouche Trace North.

The Barrackpore police got a tip-off, and Cpl Khallie and other officers went to the river at around 2.30 pm and found the body.

Homicide police also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The left middle finger appeared to have been amputated. The body was naked.

Investigations are ongoing.