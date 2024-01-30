West Indies U-19s beat Sri Lanka in Super Sixes, eye World Cup semis

Tarrique Edward celebrates after the West Indies Under-19s beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the World Cup. -

WEST Indies stayed in contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka, in group two of the Super Sixes stage in Kimberley, South Africa on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were 46/3 in the tenth over but middle- and lower-order resistance helped the Sri Lankans post 231 all out in 50 overs. Dinura Kalupahana led the recovery with 53 off 83 balls (five fours) and Malsha Tharupathi chipped in with a blistering 42 off 38 deliveries (seven fours).

Fast bowler Reneico Smith was the best bowler for West Indies with 4/47 in ten overs and Nathan Edward was also among the wickets with 2/47 in nine overs.

In reply, West Indies were cruising on 147/2 and seemed poised for an easy win with Steve Wedderburn and Jordan Johnson at the crease.

Sri Lanka fought back with the wickets of Wedderburn (61 off 75 balls) and Johnson (39 off 46 balls) in quick succession. West Indies continued to lose wickets, but an unbeaten 27 from Nathan Sealy ensured the win for the men in maroon.

West Indies closed on 232/7 in 49.3 overs and will now prepare to play Australia in their final Super Sixes match on Friday at 4 am, TT time. A win will help the West Indies chances of securing a place in the semi-finals.

West Indies are now second in group two behind Australia. The top two teams in each of the two groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Summarised Scores:

SRI LANKA 231 (50 overs) (Dinura Kalupahana 53, Malsha Tharupathi 42; Renieco Smith 4/47, Nathan Edward 2/47) vs WEST INDIES 232/7 (49.3 overs) (Steve Wedderburn 61, Jordan Johnson 39, Stephan Pascal 33, Nathan Sealy 27 not out; Vishnu Lahiru 2/32, D Kalupahana 2/39, Sineth Jayawardena 2/39).