Vishnu Boys, Pres Chaguanas hunt third win in SSCL

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

Vishnu Boys Hindu College will aim for three wins on the trot when they go up against a struggling El Dorado East in round three of the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado on Tuesday.

Vishnu Boys opened their 2024 campaign with convincing wins over premiership newcomers Princes Town West and defending champions Presentation College San Fernando.

They will be hoping to maintain their unblemished record against a winless El Do, who lost their two matches against St Mary’s College and Hillview College.

Similarly, Presentation College Chaguanas are also fixated on staying unbeaten as they travel to La Romaine to meet hosts St Benedict’s College, who are also yet to record a win.

Pres Sando, who had their 13-match unbeaten run snapped by Vishnu Boys last week, face Fatima, at home, who have won one and lost one so far.

Naparima College host Princes Town West at Lewis Street in San Fernando while Hillview lock horns with St Mary’s College.