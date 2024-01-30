Towards a four-day work week

THE EDITOR: I commend the Minister of Labour of the Dominican Republic, Luis Miguel de Camps, for championing a bold and progressive move towards a four-day work week in an upcoming pilot programme.

This initiative, spanning both the public and private sectors, not only recognises the importance of a balanced work-life dynamic, but also addresses the potential drawbacks of overworking, such as diminished productivity and adverse effects on physical and mental health.

While acknowledging the significance of work in economic development, it's crucial to understand that an overworked populace may compromise overall output and indirectly contribute to societal issues, including crime.

As we observe global concerns about burnout, particularly in regions like Asia, where death due to overwork is prevalent, the Dominican Republic's approach sets a positive example. I hope other Caribbean nations, under the umbrella of Caricom, consider and adopt similar measures to foster a healthier and more sustainable work environment.

Striking a balance is not just about maximising profit, it's about respecting the well-being of workers and their families, promoting economic security and equal opportunity, and adapting to evolving work and life circumstances.

This move aligns with the International Labour Organization's principles and emphasises the need for fair distribution and countering a "race to the bottom" globally. Some may say, "But we parents work hard too."

While it is true that our parents worked hard, it is also crucial to recognise the numerous developments in various fields. Despite these accomplishments, there is a sense that we are working even harder, if I may say so.

The voluntary pilot programme in the Dominican Republic reflects a thoughtful approach that prioritises the welfare of its workforce and could serve as a model for others to emulate.

Busy doesn't mean productive.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook