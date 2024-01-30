Security officer in need of training

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Thank you very much for all that you are doing for this nation in the field of health, notwithstanding the challenges you face. I sincerely appreciate your efforts, hence my letter.

I live in Arouca and I have been a patient at the Arouca Health Centre for many years. We have very hard-working doctors, nurses and ancillary staff at this centre. The standard of care provided is second only to St Joseph. But the morning last week when I arrived to do my biannual blood tests, I experienced something that is unknown to us at Arouca.

It seems that we now have a new security officer whose behaviour that day was very unprofessional. She spoke to the patients in a very rude manner and we are not accustomed to that. When anyone asked her a question she replied in an uncouth manner, announcing that she was not going to pamper adults.

Patients were called in by twos to sit inside the facility and wait to be called by the nurse. I was given a seat next to another patient who was coughing and sneezing with flu-like symptoms. There was no social distancing.

I was using a double mask because I am an asthmatic and my doctors cautioned me about being close to people with flu-like symptoms. I asked the security officer if I could please go outside and await my turn for my blood tests. She denied my request and told me if I go outside she will not remember to call me back in.

I obeyed but was very uneasy until I left. When I got home, I took some medication and prayed that I had not contracted anything.

Mr Minister, I am asking not only for myself but for all the other patients that the security officer be given some professional training in how to deal with sick adults, who go to the centre for help.

Please do not allow one person to lower the high standard of healthcare at Arouca Health Centre.

RUTH SAMAROO

