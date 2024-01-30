Rowley my all-time No 1 PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley is on his way out. Well, sooner or later by his pronouncements at the recent reopening of Balisier House.

Veni, vidi, vici. He came, he saw, he conquered. Up to his retirement Dr Rowley will remain my all-time number one prime minister of TT, dollar for dollar, pound for pound, above all others, including our esteemed Dr Eric Eustace Williams.

Rowley's ability to keep this fragile, racially and socially divided, morally decayed and bereft of political integrity, economically bankrupt nation he inherited from imploding would always be to his credit.

His astute leadership and resilience in the face of the unprecedented covid19 pandemic and the political tributaries which flowed from it testify of the mettle of the man – country first.

I will not speak to the attacks on his character.

There is a man for all seasons and for me Rowley was the right leader at the right time.

As he makes his way out of the political arena, in accordance with Haggai 2-9 it is my prayer that his latter house will be greater than the former and in it he will find peace.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando