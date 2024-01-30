Paria or LMCS incident?

I have grave difficulty with the media's coverage of the tragic Paria incident and how things unfolded in the aftermath, including the conduct of the commission of enquiry and the conclusions of the commission, given the evidence before it.

That is the only opinion I will proffer, everything I write is fact.

On February 25, 2021, five men employed by Land and Marine Construction Services Ltd (LMCS) were in a habitat 15 feet below sea level, working on a 30-inch pipeline owned by state enterprise Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.

All the equipment being used was that of LMCS and all the workers were LMCS employees or contract workers.

At approximately 2.45 pm, one of the LMCS workers in the habitat removed an inflatable plug that had been installed at the top of the pipe to maintain the pressure within the habitat and keep the sea from rushing in. This single act caused a change in the pressure inside the habitat (a Delta P event) sufficient to suck everyone and everything inside the habitat (all five men and all their dive gear) into the 30” pipeline; 60 feet down towards the seabed; round a 90-degree elbow and into the bowels of the pipeline.

How far the men were sucked into the pipeline remains unknown. The camera (acquired from Atlantic LNG) that was sent into the pipeline encountered scuba gear and other equipment at 87 feet and could not get pass.

As the dive company, LMCS was responsible for and initiated a search and rescue operation. Paria provided support. They, LMCS, were searching the sea when someone reportedly heard knocking inside the pipe. Christopher Boodram, the sole survivor, was pulled out of the pipe. He was covered with oil.

Based on what he reportedly said, divers associated with LMCS attempted to enter the pipeline on at least one occasion but could not reach far enough. The revised plan was to lower a diver tied to a rope into the pipeline to try again.

Paria executives learnt that attempts were being made to enter the pipeline. They sought expert advice and were told it was not safe to do so. Based on this advice, and not wanting to put more lives at risk, they instructed LMCS not to (re)enter the pipeline unless and until they (LMCS and Paria) understood the conditions inside the pipeline and had a workable plan to attempt a rescue. No such plan was developed.

These are the facts. Corporate manslaughter? Really?

