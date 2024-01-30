Learning for lasting peace

-

CRIME AND violence have undoubtedly assumed unprecedented proportions in our beloved land. But we are not unique in that regard. Hence January 24 was recognised as World International Day of Education by the United Nations General Assembly and the theme for this year is “Learning for Lasting Peace.”

How can we in TT make this a reality? There are two powerful concepts coming from this theme, learning and lasting peace, both of which have a major impact on life and living.

Education has long been regarded as the cornerstone of development. However, in the current global context, its role in shaping peace within and across communities is a topic of increasing importance, given the current level of global turbulence.

Education is not merely a means to individual growth; it is a powerful tool that can influence the future trajectory of societies. It promotes understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among individuals and communities.

Moreover, education holds the potential to reduce the likelihood of conflicts by fostering critical thinking, encouraging open dialogue and respect for fundamental principles of human rights.

The goal of "Learning for Lasting Peace" should be to ensure that conflicts resulting from human relations are settled in a non-violent manner and in accordance with traditional peace-building values: social justice, freedom, equity, solidarity, tolerance and respect for human dignity.

There are a few fundamental questions we need to ask that will impact on the theme. Is there a role for education and learning in propagating and instilling a culture of peace? Who has to get involved and what has to be done to make this a reality?

Our education system has been going through a multiplicity of challenges within recent years. These were compounded by the covid19 pandemic which demanded a refocus on education and the need to bring 21st-century teaching and learning strategies to the fore. The major challenge with that was the use of archaic 20th-century education systems to deliver on this mandate.

However, peace initiatives via education are nothing new to our schools . Apart from social and moral-values programmes, numerous walkathons, training in mediation, youth peace ambassadors, student councils, peer counselling and conflict resolution programmes have been completed.

We also had programmes such as the Violence Prevention Academy in 2010 and the Resistance and Prevention Programme in 2016, which trained school personnel in the development of programmes to assist with indiscipline in schools and foster that culture of peace. However, peaceful schools still remain elusive with intolerance and disrespect forming the basis of student conflict.

We must recognise that adults are profoundly influenced by the values and behaviours they acquire during childhood. By guiding young people along positive developmental paths, fostering teamwork and camaraderie, and enhancing their skills through fun and creative means, we not only significantly reduce their likelihood of engaging in criminal activities, but also contribute to shaping a more skilled and responsible future workforce and citizenry.

As children progress developmentally and chronologically, society at large looks to the education system to address these social deficits, compensating for the gaps left by the family, community and wider society. However, learning for lasting peace cannot be an initiative which involves one or two stakeholders; we need everyone on board for this to be successful.

The role of the family in providing love, respect, tolerance and discipline, and inputs from the community are valuable assets to aid in the character formation of children, particularly as the child transitions into adulthood.

Promoting learning for lasting peace involves a multifaceted approach that addresses educational, social, economic and political factors. In March 2023, the Ministry of Education launched the Cultural Transformation Policy 2023-27. Through the goals of this policy, the ministry seeks to solidify and entrench strategies that would transform existing negative behaviours, resulting in the all-round development of students from early childhood through post-secondary education and the world of work.

To ensure the success of the initiative, the ministry promises to provide ongoing professional development for teachers and principals, classroom support and resources for implementation, monitoring, data collection, recording and evaluation, as well as the development of professional learning communities, collaboration and partnership with parents and stakeholders, and continuous infrastructural development of schools.

The intent is indeed noble and attempts to create that elusive culture of peace in our schools. Therefore, it is evident that learning for lasting peace is something that has a foundation already established. However, this must be augmented by a broader national cultural transformation agenda.