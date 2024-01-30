Ex-senate vice-president: Change the government

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - File photo by Roger Jacob

FORMER Senate vice-president Leonard Bradshaw has said the solution to reducing crime is removing the PNM from government.

He made this comment during a UNC anti-crime town hall meeting at Naparima College, San Fernando on Monday.

Bradshaw was an NAR government senator who served as Senate vice-president from 1988-1991.

He claimed the reason why crime could never be reduced was because many of the crimes were being committed by people who support the PNM.

"You have to change the government."

Bradshaw said many of the perpetrators of crime are young Afro-Trinidadian men and many of the high-crime areas in TT are those represented in Parliament by the PNM.

He also supported Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's call for easier access for law-abiding citizens to get firearms user's licences (FULs), and for stand-your-ground legislation.