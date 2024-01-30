Dangerous celebration on sport field

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There has emerged a method of celebration of achievements in sports that seems fraught with danger. The sight of a bowler, on getting a wicket, making an acrobatic leap into the air, starting with both hands and landing on both feet, can be both exciting and dangerous.

It has become quite regular and even accepted in many sports. There is no barrier or restriction to such celebration, but purely as a caution should be seriously discouraged.

There are other ways to celebrate without danger, so that dangerous acrobatic leap is not to be encouraged or supported. We have seen the "phone call," using footwear, running around the field, a choreographed dance and the like, all becoming accepted but minus the danger that can put an end to the player's career.

Managements of teams should consider and advise their athletes.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas