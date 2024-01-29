West Indies U19s battle Sri Lanka on January 30 in World Cup Super Six

WI U19 captain Stephan Pascal. - Photo courtesy CWI

West Indies U19s begin their quest through the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup Super Six against Sri Lanka in Kimberley, South Africa, on January 30, from 3pm (TT time).

Following the conclusion of the last round of group stage matches on January 28, the two Super Six groups were confirmed, with West Indies U19s placed in Group B.

Joining them and Sri Lanka are Australia, England, Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa.

Group A comprises defending champions India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Ireland and Nepal.

Each team carries forward the points and net run rate they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

After the preliminary group stage, the maroon youngsters finished third with a net run rate of +0.653. They finished on four points with two wins and a loss. Group leaders South Africa (+1.110) and second-ranked England (+0.895) also closed on four points each and a matching win-loss record.

West Indies play Australia, at the same venue, on Friday.

For the Super Six format, each team plays two matches against fresh opponents. The opponents are chosen by a ranking system after the preliminary phase. After finishing third in their group, West Indies will face New Zealand, who were third in their group, and Australia, who topped theirs.

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups progress to the semi-finals.

The two semi-finals are will be held on February 6 and 8. The final bowls off on February 11. The semi-finals and finals bowl off in Benoni.

USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – the four teams who did not qualify for the Super Six – will contest in playoff for the last four places.

Tuesday’s Super Six Fixtures - All matches begin at 3pm TT time

India v New Zealand - Mangaung Oval, BloemfonteinSri Lanka v West Indies - Kimberley Oval, KimberleyPakistan v Ireland - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom