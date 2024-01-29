UTT school Defence Force 57-36 in Courts netball

Defence Force goal scorer Maria LaFoucade, left, battles for possession of the ball with UWI goal keeper Shania Shortt during the Courts All Sectors Netball Tournament alternative division match at the Eastern Regional Sporting Indoor Arena on January 27 in Tacarigua. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

KALIFA McCollin Lopez scored a game-high 47 goals to guide UTT to an emphatic 57-36 victory over Defence Force in the feature match of January 27’s Courts All Sectors Netball League premiership division.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, McCollin Lopez was ruthless on the court as her hefty goal haul came from 54 attempts. She left little for her teammates as Chantael Perry chipped in with seven and Shania Morgan three.

Despite both teams locked in at 8-8 after the first quarter, UTT went on to lead 24-17 after the second period. Defence Force closed the gap 35-29 at the end of the third, but UTT championed the final quarter to seal a comfortable 21-goal victory.

Scoring for Defence Force were Abeni Taylor (23), Akeela Rodriguez (seven) and Crystal George (six).

In the other premiership fixture, Police apprehended MIC 55-40 with Jeselle Navarro (31) and Janeisha Cassidy (24) leading the charge. Navarro was almost perfect from her 33 attempts.

MIC got on the board courtesy Kanika Paul-Payne (24), Reeka Seeratan (13) and Rihanna Ali (three).

In the championship division, UTT were on the losing end as TT Post stamped authority with a 50-19 triumph. Nekeisha Gomes topped all scorers with 35 from 52 attempts and was supported by Sukurah Morgan’s 15.

For UTT, Jelissa Goodridge (18) was their best scorer while Kayla Joy Song got a lone item.

In other championship matches on the night, Jabloteh, PNYC and Bermudez churned out winning results.

Jabloteh won 45-36 against MIC, PNYC beat UTC 33-26 and Bermudez evaded Police 34-32.

Other Results:

Alternative Division

Police 18 (Shiah Hem Lee 13, Karissa Grant 4, Narriba Isidore 1) vs Fire Youth 11 (Renal Harewood 7, Olivia Honore 4

Defence Force 20 (Maria LaFoucade 8, Empress Pivette 7, Racquel Alexander 5) vs UWI 14 (Tishana Alexis 7, Rickibah Isaac 4, Sidoney Duncan 3)