TTFA enacts FIFA-stipulated constitutional changes

Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee. -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) inched closer to a return to self-governance on Sunday when its members voted unanimously in favour of revising statutes to its constitution, as stipulated by FIFA.

The association hosted an extraordinary (or emergency) general meeting (EGM) at the Home of Football in Couva. Revision of the existing constitution was mandated by FIFA in order to effectively dissolve the TTFA’s normalisation committee, which was installed in March 2020 to replace the elected executive, led by William Wallace.

Notice of the impending AGM is expected to be revealed by Wednesday. The highly anticipated election will take place before March 31, when the normalisation committee’s FIFA mandate ends.

All 30 eligible members voted in favour of the changes at the meeting, where FIFA and Concacaf officials observed.

Sunday’s EGM was arranged earlier this month after FIFA declared that the proposed TTFA statutes “(fully comply) with the requirements and standards of FIFA and Concacaf,” and are therefore endorsed by both.

The elected administration was controversially taken over by FIFA after the world governing body said it observed “grave violations of FIFA statutes,” and other problems within the TTFA, such as debts, which put it at risk of insolvency.

The normalisation committee was installed by FIFA primarily to run day-to-day business; settle debts; make recommendations for constitutional amendments to align with FIFA statutes; and to call the TTFA elections, of which it would oversee.

TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed told Newsday a copy of the new statutes “will probably be published on (TTFA’s) website this week.”

“There are many provisions (to assist) in ensuring there is accountability and prudent financial governance as per policies, controls and signing authority,” Mohammed said.

Notably, the voting structure has been amended and slate elections have been introduced. The executive committee will consist of nine members.

TT Premier Football League Tier One clubs (maximum of 12) have a delegate and two votes each, along with the top six clubs from the second tier at the end of the most recent campaign.

Each of the regional associations and TT Women’s League Football also have two votes and a delegate, while the remaining associations: beach soccer, futsal, referees, coaches, Secondary Schools Football League, Primary Schools Football League and the Veterans Football Foundation of TT, all have one vote and delegate.

While the decision on Sunday to revise the statutes was unanimous, it came after lengthy discussion between the normalisation committee and voting members, perhaps most critically, the Veteran Footballers Foundation, led by Selby Browne, who expressed concerns about several amendments and other matters, ahead of the EGM.

Browne issued a statement on Saturday, a day before the EGM, in which he reluctantly encouraged the members to vote to settle the statutes.

He said, “My recommendation (to the TTFA membership is); despite the outrageous nonsense contained therein, loaded with every unacceptable condition conceived, do not change a coma (sic) in the document.

“On approval the membership will for the first time in four years have the notice for the AGM election date.

“The TTFA membership will then begin the new era for the restructure and development of the TT football product, to provide for participation in well-structured football throughout all communities in our republic…”