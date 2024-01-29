Trinidad and Tobago boxer Tianna Guy signs with Hyphen8 Management

TT boxer Tianna Guy, left, shakes the hand of Fela Oke, founder and director of Hyphen8 Management. -

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Tianna Guy, 27, is now a member of Hyphen8 Management.

"Hyphen8 Management is thrilled to announce the signing of a promising young talent in the world of boxing," a media release said. "We are proud to welcome Tianna Guy, an Olympic prospect and national champion from Trinidad and Tobago, to our prestigious roster."

Hyphen8 manages "multi-hyphenated" talent; sponsorship and partnership negotiation; brand management and partnerships; career development; and wealth management. Hyphen8 said it is dedicated to maximising opportunities for its talent and propelling them to the pinnacle of success.

Hyphen8 said it wanted to help Guy make it to the highest level in boxing.

"Having already achieved remarkable success at the national level, Tianna now sets her sights on the international stage, aiming for Olympic glory and further accolades. As a full-service management agency, Hyphen8 is committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance to all our talent. We will work closely with Tianna and continue to work with her team, Keion Alexander and Keegan Taylor, to cultivate her talent, help enhance her training regimen, and provide her with the necessary resources to excel in her boxing career and help build a well-rounded brand."

Founder and director of Hypen8 Fela Oke said he was elated to have Guy on board.

"We are extremely excited to have Tianna join the Hyphen8 family."

Over four separate visits by Oke to Trinidad over a nine-month period, Guy was put on the radar of Hyphen8 by Taylor, who was instrumental in the signing.

"We immediately spotted her exceptional talent as a boxer and brand. Her achievements and dedication to her craft are just a small part of what makes her a perfect fit for our agency. Tianna Guy to us is the epitome of a multi-hyphenate. We are committed to helping Tianna reach new heights and achieve her dreams in the world of boxing and beyond."

On January 21, Guy, who represented the Gold Fist Boxing Club, stopped Siparia Boxing Gym's Alesha King with a flurry of blows in round two in the National Boxing Championships elite female 63.5kg final.

In 2022, the Chaguanas boxer won bronze at the 26th annual International Acropolis Cup Boxing Tournament in Greece. She is currently in Spain with a national contingent preparing for the Olympic qualifiers, from February 29-March 12, in Italy.