Teague fires Trinidad and Tobago hockey men into World Cup quarters

Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey captain Akim Toussaint, right, vies for the ball against Canada's Taylor Curran, during the 2023 Pan American Cup, at Santiago, Chile. - Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation

TEAGUE Marcano scored five goals on January 29 to propel Trinidad and Tobago to a comfortable victory over New Zealand and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman.

The team showcased their prowess in a series of gripping matches, securing a draw against Australia (5-5), a commanding win over Kenya (7-2), and an emphatic victory against New Zealand during the group stage.

The first half was a tightly fought contest as Trinidad and Tobago held a narrow 3-2 lead at half-time. Trinidad and Tobago were merciless in the second half, outscoring New Zealand 8-2 to win handsomely 11-4.

Marcano led from the front with his brilliance, while the experienced Akim Toussaint scored twice and the quartet of Jordan Vieira, Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel and Teague's brother Tariq netted one goal apiece.

Getting on the scoresheet for New Zealand were Mark Bell-Kake and Taimana Iverson, as the pair scored two goals each.

Marcano has shone as the tournament's leading goal scorer, netting an impressive total of 11 goals, comprising nine field goals and two challenge goals. Marcano shares the title of the tournament's top goal scorer with Waheed Ranna from Pakistan.

Having finished second at the inaugural Pan American Hockey5s Pan Am Cup last year, Trinidad and Tobago faced a formidable challenge in what was considered the toughest group, featuring powerhouse nations Australia and New Zealand. Despite the tough competition, Team TTO emerged as the only team from the Pan American region to qualify for the next stage, a testament to their resilience and skill.

In a surprising turn of events, the USA, Pan Am Cup champions, suffered a setback with a 6-4 loss to hosts Oman, leaving them out of the quarter finals. Meanwhile, Jamaica, the third team from the region to qualify, ended at the bottom of Pool B after losses to Egypt, India, and Switzerland.

Trinidad and Tobago will play the second-placed team in Pool B, Malaysia, in the quarter-finals at 3.30 am, Trinidad and Tobago time January 30.