Shamar Joseph snapped up by Pakistan T20 league

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, left, and Australia captain Pat Cummins swapped jerseys on Sunday after the 2nd Test in Brisbane. -

LONDON: West Indies fast bowling sensation Shamar Joseph has been snapped up by Peshawar Zalmi for next month’s Pakistan Super League campaign – just 48 hours after starring in the second Test in Brisbane.

The 24 year old, who made his debut two weeks ago in Adelaide, has been called up by the 2017 champions as a partial replacement for England fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

On Monday, the franchise announced Atkinson as a replacement for Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, but with the player already on England’s tour of India, Joseph was brought in as cover.

Zalmi made the announcement via X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Fans asked, we delivered. Welcome to the Zalmi family, Shamar Joseph.”

Noted cricket website ESPNCricinfo said though Joseph was coming in as a replacement, he was expected to stay on for the entirety of the tournament. which runs from February 17-March 24.

If this is the case, it means Joseph – who has played only seven first-class matches – will only be available for the last two rounds of the Cricket West Indies four-day championship, set to bowl off on February 7.

Joseph will have a West Indian presence at Zalmi, with West Indies white-ball head coach Daren Sammy set to serve as Zalmi head coach for the forthcoming season and Twenty20 captain Rovman Powell expected to feature.

One of seven uncapped players included for the two-Test tour of Australia, Joseph shot to prominence when he grabbed a five-wicket haul on debut in the Adelaide Test, which West Indies lost by ten wickets.

He then produced a sensational performance on last Sunday’s penultimate day of the second Test, taking a remarkable seven for 68, as West Indies stormed to an eight-run win at the Gabba.

Joseph has no meaningful experience in T20s, having played only two matches for champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in last year’s Caribbean Premier League.