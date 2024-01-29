San Fernando Chamber president to vendors: Give Mucurapo Street a try

San Fernando vendors protest outside City Hall, Harris Promenade against the decision made by San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris to have them stop vending on High Street, San Fernando. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER three days of continuous protest in the city, the Greater San Fernando Chamber is advising vendors to give the new Mucurapo Street venue a try before complaining.

“Comply and then complain,” chamber president Kiran Singh is telling the vendors, who are insisting that they be allowed to vend on the main shopping centre on High Street.

For three consecutive days, last week, the vendors protested outside City Hall as they called for mayor Robert Parris “to go” if he did not comply with their demand.

The mayor has said the vendors pose a health and safety risk in the city and in compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, he has no option but to find an alternative location for them.

He has set up booths along Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, but the vendors are resisting this move, finding all kinds of issues including vagrancy, crime, distance, slow traffic and rat infestation as reasons for not embracing the new venue.

Noting the proposed $1 million facelift for the market, and the erection of covered steel structures at Mucurapo Street, which will protect vendors from the elements and also their goods, Singh countered their arguments and called on the vendors to move in immediately.

He reminded them that each day they protest is a dollar less in their pockets.

“The streets are sufficiently wide to accommodate the stands, and two lanes of traffic. Plus, delivery trucks will be able to load and offload more freely than on High Street.

“It is a more humane space and vendors can vend there seven days a week, rather than three days on High Street.”

With regard to the claim that the street is less trafficked, Singh reminded them that there are taxi stands at the top of Mucurapo Streets and with the realignment of the traffic flow in the city, to leave San Fernando most traffic has to pass through Mucurapo Street.

In terms of crime, he said he is yet to see statistics which show the increase the vendors referred to.

He said the police have also assured of a more visible presence via foot patrol, as the number of municipal police officers has increased

He suggested that a win-win situation is possible for vendors.

“When shoppers go to the market, they can purchase from the vendors and similarly, those who patronise the vendors can also buy something from the market.

“All I am asking is that the vendors give Mucurapo Street a try before complaining and criticising. For years business owners have been operating successfully from this venue. It is an opportunity to spread the business in San Fernando.

“If the vendors' boasts about their bargains are true, then there is no doubt their customers will follow them.

“Just give Mucurapo Street a try,” Singh said.