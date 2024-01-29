Rousillac pensioner robbed in home invasion

Police car at the scene of a crime - File photo by Roger Jacob

A 67-year-old Rousillac man was tied up and robbed during a home invasion on January 28 by armed assailants.

The retiree told police he was asleep around 3.50 pm on January 28 when he was awakened by four men, all dressed in dark clothing, with black masks over their faces. One had what appeared to be a gun. They announced a holdup, demanding his money and the keys to his Hyundai Tucson, valued at $60,000.

He handed over his wallet, cellphone and car keys.

The men tied him before escaping in his car. The man told police he was able to crawl out of his home into the yard, and called out to neighbours, who freed him. Police processed the scene and are continuing enquiries.