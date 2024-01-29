Point Fortin woman, 61, raped by armed intruder

A woman was raped by an armed intruder in her Point Fortin home on January 28.

The woman, 61, told police she was asleep when around 5.30 am she awoke to see a man whom she knows standing over her with that appeared to be a gun. He struck her in her face and then raped her before escaping.

The woman was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility for examination.Police searched for the suspect but were unable to find him. Enquiries are continuing.