Pictured: Panorama Savannah Party

bpTT Renegades took home the top spot at the Panorama large conventional bands semi-finals on January 28 with their performance of DNA by Mical Teja scoring 282 points. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Pan Trinbago medum and large conventional bands semifinals, better known as the Savannah Party, took place on January 28 at the Queen's Park Savannah. Over 25 bands crossed the stage with their renditions hoping to place in the top spots. Pan lovers came out in the numbers to support their favourite bands. Some flooded the stands of the Savannah to watch the bands perform with others choosing to set up chairs and coolers on the greens to watch bands prepare to take to the stage.

Check out some of the highlights from the day.